Akwa Ibom: Court strikes out suits seeking to stop speaker from declaring members’ seat vacant

Senator Akpabio addressing reporters at the Akwa Ibom International Airport, Uyo
Senator Akpabio addressing reporters at the Akwa Ibom International Airport, Uyo

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday struck out two suits seeking to prevent the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, from declaring vacant, two seats belonging to lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court was presided by Justice F. O. G Ogunbanjo.

The court decision followed the withdrawal of the suits by the plaintiffs.

The two lawmakers – Gabriel Toby and Nse Ntuen, representing Ika/Etim Ekpo State Constituency and Essien Udim State Constituency respectively – had joined Godswill Akpabio, a senator and former governor of the state, to defect from the PDP to APC in August.

They hurriedly filed the suit on August 14 asking the court to restrain the speaker from declaring their seats in assembly vacant following their defection.

Apart from the speaker of the assembly, other defendants in the suits were the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Inspector general of police.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Uyo-Obong Jumbo of Juris Advocates, Uyo, told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday morning, that they withdrew the suits in the federal high court, Abuja, to enable them re-file it in Uyo for convenience.

Mr Jumbo said the cases were filed in the Abuja court because the courts in Akwa Ibom were on vacation as at the time.

“Now that the courts in Akwa Ibom are no longer on vacation, it is very convenient for us that we file the case back here in Uyo,” he said.

Ekemini Udim of Justice Chambers, Uyo, represented the Akwa Ibom speaker, Mr Luke, in the cases.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.