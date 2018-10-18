Ambrose Alli University gets new governing council

Related News

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the constitution of a new Governing Council for the state-owned Ambrose Alli University.

The new council, announced on Wednesday, is to be chaired by Lawson Omokhodion.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the state government said the constitution of the council is in line with the provisions of the Ambrose Alli University Law, 1991.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly the Vice Chancellor, Staff and University Community of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, that in line with the provisions of the Ambrose Alli University Law, 1991, the State Government has approved the constitution of the Governing Council of the University,” he said.

The council, he said, has Mr Omokhodion as chairman, with the following as members: “Austin Osakue; Pius Akpabor; Ted Inegbedion; Faith Bob Osaze; Aliyu Umaru; Matthew Emeohe, Richard George (Representing Alumni Association).”

He said the council will be inaugurated at a later date.