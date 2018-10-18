Bayelsa-born lecturer wins international championship on chemical sciences

Related News

The Bayelsa State Government has congratulated a university don, Kaywood Leizou, for winning the 2018 World Chemical Sciences (Metal Speciation in Sediment) Championship.

Mr Leizou emerged winner of the championship after defeating 5,845 other nominations from 89 other countries screened for the 2018 world championship.

The International Agency for Standards and Ratings (IASR) recognises Mr Leizou as the new world champion and among the world’s 500 most influential experts on earth in chemical sciences for the year 2018.

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, described the feat as a good news to the state, the Niger Delta University (NDU), Nigeria and Africa.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Iworiso-Markson, who said the new world champion has made Bayelsa proud challenged other lecturers in the state to go for similar laurels.

According to him, the NDU lecturer deserves all the accolades and commended him for the academic exploits, which has put the state on the spotlight again.

Mr Iworiso-Markson equally congratulated Governor Seriake Dickson, saying the achievement of Mr Leizou is coming at a time the governor is investing massively in science education and stressed that, the current crop of students in the model schools across the state will in the near future also make the state proud.

