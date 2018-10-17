Delta govt. approves 33 per cent increase on pension

Related News

The Delta State Government has approved 33 per cent increase on the pensions of retired workers in the state, bringing them at par with those received by retirees in the federal civil service.

The state Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, disclosed this to journalists in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday.

Mr Ukah said the increment was part of the resolutions reached at the State Executives Council meeting on Tuesday.

He said those to benefit from the 33 per cent increment were those who retired before May 2000, adding that it was meant to ameliorate the sufferings of the pensioners.

The commissioner said the council approved the contract for the completion of the perimeter fencing of Asaba International Airport.

“The council also approved the procurement of third party services for the development of gas-based industrial park in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area (LGA).

“Another approval is the contract for the construction of 32 cluster houses of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows at Oboghoro-Utolina communities in Warri North LGA,” he said.

He said also that the council approved the award of contract for the construction of Uzougba link road to Issele Uku and Otulu road in Ubulu Okiti of Aniocha South.

Mr Ukah said others approved were contracts for the construction of old Okpe road, Jeddo, Okpe Local Government Area and Ogwefe-Ugbenu-Koko road Phase II, Oghara, Ethiope West.

The commissioner said the contract for the construction of an access road to the Nigerian Maritime University, Kurutie Campus, Okerenkoko in Warri South-West LGA was also approved

He said the council approved the implementation of an automation of tax administration process by ICMA Professional Services which would commerce this month.

Mr Ukah said further that the council approved the appointment of three traditional rulers in the state including Obi Lawrence Onicha Kogwu as the Obi of Ubulubu in Aniocha North.

“It approved the appointment of Obi Onyemaechi Josiah Jonathan II Kanyinaga as the Obi of Obomkpa in Aniocha North,” he said.

(NAN)