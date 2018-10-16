Akwa Ibom governor’s media aide resigns

Related News

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s media aide has resigned his appointment with the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The aide, Joe Iniodu, until his resignation about two weeks ago, was a special assistant on media to Mr Emmanuel.

Mr Iniodu, like several other aides, was first appointed into the position during the administration of Godswill Akpabio.

He is the latest among some aides to Mr Emmanuel that have resigned their appointment since Mr Akpabio, a senator, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in August.

“My resignation is purely a conscience-based act, it is not intended to put government in disrepute,” Mr Iniodu told PREMIUM TIMES.

Days after his resignation, Mr Iniodu took to Facebook to caution people, apparently supporters of the opposition APC in the state, not to “politicise” his leaving the government.

“The views currently being populated that I said that I was under directive to write things to discredit Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio is therefore false and unfounded. At no point was I given such instruction but the mood in my estimation dictated the trend,” he wrote on the social media site, on October 14.

“Let me state for the umpteenth time that my resignation is a conscience-based act that has nothing to do with any behest.

“It is my conviction that as the season of politics draws closer, it would be difficult for me to perform my role without injuring the sensibilities of people I hold in high esteem as well as meet certain expectations.

“In order to avert this moral dilemma, I decided to opt out and watch events from the sideline but with the intent to be free to make free and unfettered but responsible contributions.

“But let me state that my respect and support for Governor Udom Emmanuel remain inviolable.”

Mr Iniodu, however, did not say if he was going to join the APC like the others who resigned before him.

Another of the governor’s aide, Anietie Ebe, who resigned in September because of “lack of basic work tools”, told PREMIUM TIMES that more people would likely abandon the administration before the 2019 general elections.

“A lot more other aides of the governor are agitating to leave. They are only hanging on to get their salary and would likely leave towards the end of the governor’s tenure.

“A lot of them have hope in the salary, you know how difficult things are,” said Mr Ebe, who was working as a special assistant on project investments and industries.