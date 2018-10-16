Edo Police parade 58 suspected cultists, 14 others

Related News

The Edo Police Command on Tuesday paraded 72 armed robbery, cultism, murder, and kidnapping suspects terrorising residents of Benin City, the state capital in the past few weeks.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Kokumo, told journalists in Benin that 58 suspected cult members allegedly linked to the killings of eight persons in different locations in the state were among the suspects on parade.

“There was heightened criminal activities viz cultism by rival cult groups: the black Axe, Eiye, Black Mafians, Vickings and Aye within the period 11th and 14th Oct, 2018, which led to deaths of 8 persons.

“The police quickly moved in and restored normalcy and 39 arms, 54 cartridges, 3 battle axes and 5 fake drinks were recovered from the suspects.

Mr Kokomu gave break down of the murder and kidnapping cases to include the arrest of one Sampson Omorodion, 34, who was arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother, named Imuetiyan Omorodion, 27, by stabbing him twice on the neck with a knife after an argument between them.

“On 10th of October, this year, the police arrested two kidnappers at Five Junction for allegedly kidnapping a 36-year-old lady at Ugbowo area of Benin City,” he said.

The police commissioner emphasised the need for citizens to be vigilant at all times and to report any suspicious activity to the police for prompt attention.

He warned that the state is unsafe for criminal elements.

