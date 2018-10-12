30 petrol stations sealed in Benin for ‘cheating customers’

Related News

The Weight and Measures Department in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment on Friday shut down 30 filling stations in Benin.

Nwachukwu Codelia, chief media mythology officer at the ministry told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the fuel stations were shut due to bad flow meter pumps used by petroleum marketers.

“We have investigated about 120 filling stations and some of the marketers are doing well, while some are cheating buyers,” said Ms Nwachukwu, who was in the state for a surveillance inspection in Benin, Auchi and Uromi.

“We had to shut the filling stations cheating buyers and invite them to our office for questioning.

“Most of the filling stations put the blame on tanker drivers, evaporation and task forces that are after them,” she said.

Ms Nwachukwu said the filling stations that were shut down would be opened after serious investigation about why they tightened their flowing meter pumps.

She warned petroleum marketers to stick to the law.

Ms Nwachukwu advised the public to report any filling station that tightens its flowing meter pumps to any of the Weight and Measures offices.

(NAN)