2019: Akwa Ibom APC governorship candidate picks running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Nsima Ekere, has picked a former state chairman of the APC, Amadu Atai, as his running mate.

Mr Ekere announced his pick on Thursday via Twitter.

“I am delighted to announce that I have chosen a hardworking, dedicated party and family man, Dr. Amadu Atai as my running mate for the 2019 governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State,” Mr Ekere posted on the social media site, using his verified Twitter handle @NsimaUEkere.

“Dr. Atai is an extraordinary intellectual with a Ph.D. in Political Science. I am honored to have known and worked with this detribalized son of Akwa Ibom State, who has worked very hard to build bridges of hope and opportunities for our people.

“As the founding State Chairman of the APC, Dr. Atai worked tirelessly to build a strong and formidable party in Akwa Ibom State.

“He will be a good Deputy Governor. His passion for the progress and transformation of Akwa Ibom State makes him the right choice,” Mr Ekere said.

Mr Atai was replaced with Ini Okopido as chairman of the APC, few weeks ago, during a reconciliation meeting of the party in Uyo.

The 2019 governorship election in Akwa Ibom is expected to be a two-horse race between Mr Ekere and the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Many people have predicted a tight race between the two parties.