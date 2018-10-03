Primaries: Akpan wins A’Ibom North-East PDP Senatorial ticket

Related News

A senator, Bassey Akpan, was on Tuesday declared winner of Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District primaries of PDP by Arthur Nwankwo, a member of the National Electoral Committee.

Mr Nwankwo, while declaring Mr Akpan, who is the incumbent senator representing the district as winner, said he polled 898 votes to defeat his closest rival, Usenobong Akpabio, who polled 131 votes.

According to him, Ide Owodiong had 36 votes, Ikpe Obong had 18 votes. Ubom Umoh had no vote while two votes were voided.

Mr Nwankwo said: “Bassey Akpan, having scored the highest number of votes and having fulfilled the requirements of the electoral law, is hereby declared the winner.”

In his acceptance speech, Mr Akpan said that he was grateful to God, Governor Udom Emmanuel and the State Chairman of PDP, Paul Ekpo, for their support.

Mr Akpan promised that he would not disappoint the people of the senatorial district, urging other contestants to join hands with him to win elections for the party in 2019.

“I promise that I will not disappoint you. I believe it is on the basis of your satisfaction of my performance that you have decided that one good turn deserves another.

“I reaffirm my total commitment toward reciprocating the love you have shown today. I want to assure you that this good work you have demonstrated will surely be rewarded.

“In this contest, there is no winner, no loser; we are all winners,” Mr Akpan said.

He also assured his constituent and those that contested with him that he would reach out to everyone.

Mr Akpan urged his people to cooperate with him to form a formidable team that would ensure the PDP’s victory in the 2019 polls.

(NAN)