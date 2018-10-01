APC speaks on slain member in Akwa Ibom governorship primary

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has expressed sadness over the killing of its member during the party governorship primary in the state.

The victim, identified as Ukeme Efanga, was said to have been shot dead by a fellow party member in Ifiayong, Uruan Local Government Area, during a disagreement over the distribution of election materials in the area.

The victim’s corpse was brought all the way from Uruan to Uyo, where it was dumped at the premises of the state secretariat of the APC, along Ikot Ekpene Road.

The corpse was still at the party’s secretariat, as at 8: 10 p.m. on Sunday.

“We sincerely regret this loss of life,” the party’s spokesperson in the state, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, said in a statement issued on Monday.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family of our departed colleague.”

Mr Enyongekere said, “As at this hour, we do not have the full and substantiated reports of what happened. But we wish to invite the police to urgently step into the matter, investigate it, arrest the killer and bring him to justice.

“We shall offer the authorities full cooperation in getting to the end of this matter.”

The party, which said it doesn’t encourage or condone violence in its activities, advised people not to politicise the “heinous crime”.