Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom was on Sunday in Uyo affirmed by party faithful as the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections.

Mr Emmanuel was announced as the candidate by the PDP panel chairman, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti who conducted the primaries.

Mr Fayose said that Mr Emmanuel polled a total of 3,807 votes out of 3,817 votes cast, adding that 10 votes were voided.

He said Mr Emmanuel was the only aspirant of the party in the state and explained that the delegates had to vote in order to complete due process in line with the electoral law.

Mr Fayose commended the delegates for their peaceful conduct during the primaries.

In his acceptance speech after his election, Mr Emmanuel thanked the delegates from across the 31 Local Government areas of Akwa Ibom.

He said that his endorsement was an evidence of his acceptance by the Akwa Ibom people.

“Let me thank all of you for this show of confidence. A job well done means

more jobs.

“The development of Akwa Ibom is the thrust of PDP. Once more , I affirm that with PDP Akwa Ibom State shall grow from strength to strength.

“We hope the same way we are marching to success today, we will march to success in 2019,” Emmanuel said.

(NAN)