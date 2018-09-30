APC Governorship Primary: One person killed in Akwa Ibom

Related News

One person has been killed in Akwa Ibom on Sunday over the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The victim identified as Ukeme Efanga, an APC member, was said to have been shot dead in Ifiayong, Uruan Local Government Area, during a disagreement over the distribution of election materials in the area.

As at 8: 10 p.m., the victim’s corpse was dumped at the premises of the state secretariat of the APC, along Ikot Ekpene Road, brought all the way from Uruan.

Two persons, a man and a woman, said to be the victim’s relatives, sat on the floor near the corpse, crying helplessly.

A few APC members from Uruan stood near by, staring at the corpse.

Apart from an APC aspirant for Senate race in the state, Kufre Etuk, no senior party member was around the area.

“It is a very unfortunate thing,” Mr Etuk said of the killing.

“He was a very loyal and committed member of the party since the days of the Action Congress (ACN). He has never gotten anything from the party. And yet they killed him just like that. Who will now take care of his three children?

“I am waiting here to make sure the corpse is taken to the mortuary,” he said.

Mr Etuk said election did not take place in whole of Uruan Local Government Area where he comes from.