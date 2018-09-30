Gov Ayade affirmed as PDP governorship candidate in Cross River

Related News

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on Sunday emerged the governorship candidate of PDP for the 2019 elections through affirmation by delegates at the party’s primary election.

Mr Ayade was announced as the candidate by the PDP panel chairman, Olorogun Tebite, who conducted the primaries.

Mr Tebite said that Mr Ayade was the only aspirant of the party in the state and explained that the delegates had to vote in order to complete due process in line with the electoral law.

He commended the delegates for their orderly behaviour during the primaries.

Responding after his election, Mr Ayade thanked delegates from across the 18 local government areas and said that his endorsement was an evidence of his good works in the state.

“If given the second term mandate I would do more in the areas of industrialization and job creation.

“I urge you all to vote PDP in 2019 election at all levels to ensure continuity in governance,” he said.

(NAN)