Pat Utomi cries foul, demands postponement of Delta APC primaries

Related News

Pat Utomi has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to postpone its governorship primaries in Delta State, saying the state was not prepared to hold the exercise on Sunday.

Mr Utomi, a professor of economics, said in a September 30 letter to the APC national leadership that it would be unfair and illegal if the primaries go ahead as scheduled, saying the key procedures were not followed.

Mr Utomi said despite writing several letters to the party’s state and national offices, he received no positive response on the list of individuals who have been cleared as delegates to vote in the governorship primaries.

He, therefore, demanded immediate suspension of the primaries, which commenced on Sunday morning, “until such a date when all aspirants must know who the delegates are in advance, and are able to have access to them to canvass for their votes as a minimum basis for a free, fair and credible primary elections.”

Delta State is amongst the 27 states where primaries had been scheduled to hold today. Zamfara was abruptly postponed after the exercise had commenced on Sunday morning, leaving 26 states. Ogun was also postponed, leaving the primaries holding in 25 states.

The APC had earlier postponed primaries for Lagos and Imo on Saturday night, rescheduling it to Monday.

But Delta was not amongst the states where the ruling party postponed primaries, and there were no immediate indications that the party yielded Mr Utmo’s call to postpone.

“There are two primaries that are holding in Delta State today under to different factions, I am leading one and another one is being led by Jones Erue,” Cyril Ogodo, an APC politician, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Sunday afternoon.

“We are using the proper list of the delegates for the primaries because the faction I lead is the authentic one,” he added.

Mr Erue could not be reached for comments Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the APC did not immediately return requests for comments about Mr Utomi’s complaints and the divided primaries in Delta State Sunday afternoon.