Four persons are vying for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

They are Nsima Ekere, the managing director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Bassey Dan-Abia Snr, former NDDC MD; Akpan Udoedehe, a former minister of the federal capital territory; and Edet Efretui, a relatively unknown politician.

Nsima Ekere

Mr Ekere, being the NDDC boss, is believed to be armed with enough financial resources to run his governorship campaign, and this gives him an advantage over the other three aspirants.

Besides, he was the first to roll out his campaign, several months before others and enjoys the support of influential politicians like Godswill Akpabio, a senator and former governor of the state; Don Etiebet, former minister of petroleum resources; and Umana Umana, the managing director, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority.

The challenge for Mr Ekere is the general belief among the APC faithful that he isn’t connected to people. Also, he could pay dearly for the suspicion and the unhealthy rivalry between him and a fellow aspirant, Akpan Udoedehe.

Bassey Dan-Abia Snr

Even though Mr Dan-Abia entered the governorship race relatively late, he has surprisingly gathered an incredible support across the state, so much so that he is now seen as a threat to Mr Ekere’s lead.

He is from the same federal constituency with the incumbent governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel.

The argument that if Mr Emmanuel is denied a second term, the governorship slot must not leave the federal constituency is a huge advantage for Mr Dan-Abia.

Mr Bassey Dan-Abia Snr

Mr Dan-Abia’s unblemished past and his peaceful disposition towards his political opponents (he even attended a political rally organised by his opponent, Akpan Udoedehe) is a plus for him. He runs his campaign on the middle ground that “politics should not lead to war among brothers”.

Except he and Mr Udoedehe merge their interest and political structures, there is doubt, however, that he would beat Mr Ekere.

Akpan Udoedehe

Mr Udoedehe, a former senator, is the enfant terrible of the Akwa Ibom politics.

His greatest strength in the race for the governorship ticket of the APC is that he enjoys enormous following at the grassroots, having helped nurtured the party in its formative stage.

Besides, he is seen as the symbol of the opposition politics in the state and well-respected for his determination and strong leadership.

His major disadvantage, however, is the prevalent belief that he needs to take a break, for now, having contested for governorship at least twice in the past.

John AkpanUdoedehe

Besides, his opponents within the party seemed to have been successful in painting him as being allegedly sponsored by Mr Emmanuel and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to cause the APC to derail in the state politics.

Another major disadvantage for Mr Udoedehe is the zoning factor. It is generally believed that it’s the turn of Akwa Ibom South District to produce a governor. Apart from Mr Udoedehe, who is from Akwa Ibom North-East, all the other three aspirants are from Akwa Ibom South.

Edet Efretui

Nothing much is known about Mr Efretui, other than that he is from Oron federal constituency within the Akwa Ibom South District which is favoured by zoning.