Three family members die in their sleep

Three members of a family died in their sleep on Friday in Azikoro, a suburb in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

There is suspicion that their dinner just before they went to bed was poisoned.

Co-tenants in the compound noticed the family took long to wake up on Saturday and forced the door to their room open only to find the lifeless bodies of the three.

A resident in the compound who spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday said the neighbours immediately reported the incident to the Azikoro Police Division.

“They slept on Friday and did not wake up,” said the neighbour.

“The man drives a Keke and he wakes up daily before 5 a.m, so we were surprised that his Keke was still parked outside in the afternoon.

“We knocked on their door and got no response so we forced the door open and had to rush to the Police Station to report what we saw and they took the landlord for questioning and they have been investigating,” the source said.

Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, an executive member of Enugu Development Association, said the remains of the deceased who hailed from Enugu had been taken home to Enugu.

“The death of our members came to us a surprise because the husband and wife who is pregnant died in their prime. We got in touch with their families in Enugu and they requested that their remains be brought home.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to unravel the cause of this strange death,” Mr Arthur-Ugwa said.

Asinim Butswat, police spokesperson in Bayelsa State, confirmed the incident. He sad the cause was being investigated.

“It is a case of sudden and unnatural death. On September 21, 2018 at about 15.40hrs the landlord of the deceased reported the case.

“He said that the deceased, one Orji Igwenta, male 35, a native of Ozallah community in Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State and a keke rider; was found dead with the wife, Mrs Nkem Igwenta, 34.

“Also found dead with them is Obinna Ogbani, male, aged 10, a brother to Orji Igwenta.

“Also found dead by their side is a rat which is suspected to have eaten the same poisoned food with the family,” Mr Butswat said.

It is not clear how the police intend to factually determine the cause of death as no autopsy was conducted before the bodies were moved to Enugu.