One killed, others wounded as cultists clash at Edo university

A final year student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, who was simply identified as ”Doctor Einstein” was killed in a cult clash on Tuesday, students and the police confirmed.

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that several students were also injured during a fight between two cult groups. The clash occurred during the graduation ceremony of the students at judges quarters in Ekpoma.

“Two people were fighting and guys tried to separate them. But one of them claimed that his cloth was torn by one of the guys separating and he left with anger. On returning, he came with his friends armed with guns and other weapons. He and his friends shot him (victim) dead while others were seriously battered,” a student, Ezekiel Erhabor, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Another student who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES under the condition of anonymity said the deceased and the killers are cultists who belong to different groups.

“They were only waiting for themselves to use the graduation ceremony as scene to carry out their operation. Cultism on this campus is not what anyone can just jump into. It is deadly,” he said.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to confirm from the university spokesman, Edward Aihevba, were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls and text messages sent to his phone by the reporter.

However, the state police commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Wednesday afternoon. He said ”the killing of a student and injuries of four others have been brought to the force notice”.

“I am in Osun for national assignment (election). I have been informed that five people were shot in a cult rivalry. Arrests have been made, some people have been arrested with weapons recovered. As at Tuesday, I was told five people were shot and one confirmed dead,” he disclosed.