Rivers Governor, Wike, reacts to PDP loss in Ekiti governorship poll

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that what transpired during the Ekiti Governorship Election is the worst political robbery in the nation’s democratic history.

Governor Wike said the APC Federal Government would “not be able to replicate the Ekiti Political Robbery in Rivers State because Rivers people are fully prepared.”

Governor Wike spoke on Sunday at the Anglican Cathedral Church of Saint Paul, Port Harcourt during the Thanksgiving Service to mark the end of Third Year Anniversary Celebration of his administration.

A statement by his spokesperson, Simeon Nwakaudu, quoted Mr. Wike as saying, “Don’t be worried about what happened in Ekiti State. We are prepared. It will not happen here in Rivers State.

“I have never experienced that kind of robbery in politics. I told my colleagues, do not give them any chance. Most of them in APC are happy that they will repeat the same thing in Rivers State, we are waiting, come and repeat. Let your spirit not be down, work hard and victory will be ours.”

On the Thanksgiving, Governor Wike said the State Government came before God to appreciate him for a hitch-free programme, which spread across two months

He said the third year anniversary of his administration offered Rivers people the opportunity to witness the superlative performance over the period under review.

“We made sure that people who have eyes see what we have done for the state. Except those who are blind, for which there is nothing we can do about it.

“We will continue to do the best for the people of Rivers State. The people deserve the best. This one year we will not stop doing projects, irrespective of the elections.”

Governor Wike urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support his administration.

In his sermon, the Arch-Bishop of Province of Niger Delta, Ignatius Kattey, lauded Governor Wike for outstanding developmental strides, saying that the Rivers State Governor has graduated from Mr Projects to Doctor Projects.

Co-Adjutor Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North, Wisdom Ihunwo, prayed God to continue to bless the Wike administration for realising that its source of strength is from above.

The only reading for the Thanksgiving Service was read by the Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Eberechi Nyesom-Wike.

The service was marked by special rendition of praise and worship songs.