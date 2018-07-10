Mobile court convicts 34 persons for traffic offences in Edo

Related News

A mobile court sitting in Okhuaihe, near Benin, on Tuesday, convicted 34 persons for various road traffic offences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mobile court was at the instance of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Edo State Command.

The 34 convicted persons were prosecuted and arraigned before Chief Magistrate Edowaye Edokpayi.

Mr Edokpayi, while sentencing the convicts to various jail terms ranging from 14 days to 30 days in prison, however, gave them option of fines.

One person was, however, discharged and acquitted by the court.

Offences for which the offenders were convicted included overloading, violation of driver’s licence, fire extinguisher, number plate, worn-out tyre.

One of the convicts, Taiwo Kamoru, with a Sienna vehicle Reg. No. ASB 513 ZL, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for multiple traffic offences.

Some of his offences include failure to install speed limiting device, road obstruction, obstructing and assaulting marshal on duty and dangerous driving.

(NAN)