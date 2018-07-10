Edo Assembly creates minority whip office

Related News

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, created the office of the Minority Whip to accommodate more members of the opposition in the House.

Ezehi Igbas, member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Esan North East 11 constituency was subsequently elected as the Minority Whip of the House.

The motion to create the office was moved by Monday Ehighalua, the member representing (PDP Esan West Constituency) and seconded by the member representing (APC Owan West Constituency), Ojo Asein.

The House rule No.73 was amended to allow the House create the office.

Earlier, the House took clause by clause, consideration of a Bill for a law to regulate Edo State Financial Management and Fiscal Responsibility.

Chris Okaeben, member representing (APC Oredo West) moved the motion for the House to resolve into the committee of the whole to consider the bill.

The motion was seconded by the member representing (APC Orhionmwon South Constituency), Roland Asoro and members considered part one to 40 of the bill.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, thereafter directed Mr Asoro who is the majority leader, to slate further consideration of the bill for Wednesday plenary.

(NAN)