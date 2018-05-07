Delta APC Violence: Omo-Agege says own supporters killed, maimed

Related News

Suspended lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege has issued a warning to those behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress attack in Delta State on Saturday.

The Police Command in Delta confirmed that a chairmanship candidate, Jeremiah Oghoveta, died in the APC ward congresses in Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Andrew Aniamaka, said Mr Oghoveta was stabbed to death during the exercise at Jeremi Ward 3, Okwagbe.

The culprit, who was identified as Tete Pippah, was said to have attacked Mr Ogheveta during an argument that ensued when the deceased accused him of hijacking the electoral materials meant for the congresses in the area.

It was further learnt that the deceased and the alleged assailant belonged to different factions of the party in the area.

There were also reported cases of ballot-box snatching during the exercise at Ogor and Orogun Wards 1 and 2 in respectively in Ughelli North LGA and one of the three contestants for the chairmanship reportedly stepped down, leaving the contest for the other two candidates.

In a statement from his media office, he asked the orchestrators and executors of the violent attacks to rethink their strategies for the 2019 general elections, adding that peace is the right way to go.

Mr Omo-Agege “strongly and totally” condemned the murder of Mr Oghoveta, describing it as a senseless, cold-hearted, unprovoked, premeditated and targeted violence.

“The chilly allegation that this admirably peaceful young leader and pro-Ogboru and pro-Omo-Agege grassroots mobiliser was heartlessly murdered by his own kinsman (possibly with the aid and comfort of others) for political motives is a horrible desecration of the sacredness of human life in Urhobo land.

“On behalf of all persons of good conscience, Senator Omo-Agege extends his heartfelt condolences to the Oghoveta family for the painful murder of Jeremiah whose unwavering commitment to right causes placed him above many as a leader.

“The Obarisi trusts the Police authorities to carry out a thorough and speedy investigation of this murder. Justice will be done. Justice for Jeremiah, to his murderer(s) and for society at large. Whoever has a hand in this murder will face the harshest consequences prescribed under the law.

“Also, this Office is alarmed by the near-death attacks on Comrade Chuks Erhire (Director General, Senator Omo-Agege Constituency Office), Barrister Ejiro Etaghene (vocal media supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Omo-Agege) and Hon. Julius Akpovoka (ardent supporter of Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Omo-Agege).

“They were all admitted to hospital in critical emergency states when, without any provocation whatsoever, hundreds of thugs allegedly hired by a politician and led by his lackeys went after them at Orchids Hotel, Asaba on May 7, 2018, obviously for their political tendencies. Comrade Erhire and Barrister Etaghene are still in coma or critical state in the hospital.

“We must strongly advise and warn the orchestrators and executors of these violent attacks to rethink their strategies for the 2019 general elections. For the good of our people, the path of peace is the best way. They must know that blood-stained hands and dark and guilty consciences will not promote them. They must remember that people have a right to self defence too. Also, even with genuine calls for restraint and brotherly forgiveness, brotherly reprisals are sometimes difficult to curtail. May we not get there”.

The senator wondered why any political leader or aspiring political leader would directly or indirectly harm or kill people, including his party members and kinsmen.

“Such evil has no place in our society and the APC. We will never allow it. We will resist it with all our strengths under the law. Our national security apparatus will be encouraged to deal decisively with this rampaging murderous tendency. This is a firm promise,” the statement read.

The Senate in April, suspended Mr Omo-Agege, for accusing his colleagues of working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election plans in 2019.

Mr Omo-Agege had, in February, accused colleagues of working against Mr Buhari by adopting the amendment to section 25 of electoral act outlining a change in the sequence of elections.