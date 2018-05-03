Headcount of personnel, students begins in Edo schools

Related News

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has announced the commencement of the 2018 audit of personnel; teaching and non-teaching staff as well as students in all basic education institutions in the state.

According to a press statement by the spokesperson to the state governor, Crusoe Osagie, on Thursday, the acting Chairman of the Board, Joan Osa Oviawe, said the exercise is in line with the provisions of the Universal Basic Education Act 2004 for regular audit of basic schools.

The law mandates the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) “To carry out at regular intervals, a personnel audit of teaching and non-teaching staff of all basic education institutions, establish a basic education data bank and conduct research on basic education in Nigeria.”

Premium Times reported how the federal government said it conduct the National Personnel Audit (NPA) to produce a data bank of pupils, students and personnel of public and private basic education schools in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, said the NPA would strengthen the current National Educational Management Information System (NEMIS) which serves as a key pillar of the nations educational planning process.

UBEC is coordinating the exercise in two phases across the country between April 30 and May 27, with Edo and 16 other southern states being in the first phase of the exercise.

Ms Oviawe said the audit will enable the agency obtain comprehensive and reliable data of children of school-going age enrolled in primary and junior secondary schools as well as existing administrative and management personnel in the schools.

She urged stakeholders and partners in the state’s basic education sector to accord field officers necessary support towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

“Field officers will be visiting their schools/institutions to administer questionnaires and collect relevant information on their basic education operations,” she said.

Mrs Oviawe urged school heads especially private operators in remote areas to contact their Local Government Education Authorities and ensure that their schools are adequately covered during the exercise.