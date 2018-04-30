Okowa appoints 9 new permanent secretaries

Gov Okowa
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa [Photo: Ebal's Blog]

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has approved the appointment of nine permanent secretaries for the state’s civil service and the state’s Hospital Management Board.

This was contained in a statement signed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, the state capital.

Mr Aniagwu stated that the appointment was in line with government’s desire to rejig the state’s civil service and reposition it for effective service delivery.

The new permanent secretaries are Fred Edafioghor, S.E.O. Dietake, F.N Anuku, U.M. Aloba and L.O. Kekema.

Others are A. Arthur-Prest Umukoro, C.N. Akpatiakwachukwu, G.A Puegeren and A.I. Pemu.

The appointees would be sworn in at a later date.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.