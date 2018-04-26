Youth burn police officer’s residence in Edo

Related News

Some youth in Evbuomama community in Ikpoba-Okah Local Government Area of Edo State have set ablaze the residence of a police officer following the death of one, Glory Imarogie.

The deceased was said to have died in a hospital after he was allegedly tortured at the Edo Police headquarters.

He was said to have been arrested after he had an altercation with his landlord, a serving police officer, Austin Ehiziegbe, a superintendent of police.

His landlord was said to have been annoyed because late Glory’s niece celebrated her birthday at his residence without his permission.

A fracas was said to have ensued between the landlord and his tenant when the deceased and his brothers resisted attempts to stop the birthday party.

Mr Ehiziegbe allegedly invited policemen from the Anti-Cult Unit and told his colleagues that cult members had invaded his residence to celebrate a birthday party.

Father of the deceased, a retired police officer, Joseph Imarogie, said his two sons were arrested during the birthday party of his granddaughter because the landlord said he did not give them permission.

Mr Imarogie said his sons were arrested and tortured till they were granted bail, but one of his sons had already taken ill.

He said Glory later died at the hospital.

“This policeman said asked why would my son celebrate birthday without permission?

“He locked the gate and brought out pistol. We begged him that we will come and see him after the party, but he did not agree.

“I was at the hospital with my son and did not know about the mob action,” Mr Imarogie said.

A niece of the landlord, Odion Jimoh, said the deceased and his brothers dragged the gun with his uncle after a first shot was fired before the anti-cult arrested them.

On his part, the landlord said he was surprised when he received a call that the house had been set ablaze.

“I received a call this morning that the boy that fought me and was granted bail was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“My family later called me that people have set fire on the house.”

Edo police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the incident and said some persons had been arrested.

(NAN)