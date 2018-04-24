Edo govt to engage 3, 600 youth in its Public Works Scheme

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Tuesday said the government would engage 3,600 youth from the 18 local government council areas, to participate in its Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) scheme.

Mr Obaseki stated this while speaking at a one-day Youth Entrepreneurship, Empowerment and Leadership Seminar held in Uromi, Esan North East LGA of the state.

The Seminar was organised by the state government, in collaboration with the Youth Wing, Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the seminar, with the theme, “Owning Your Future,’’ was designed to integrate the youths in the overall development of the state.

He said the state government was in talks with the heads of local government councils to engage at least 200 youth from their local government areas in the PUWOV scheme.

“These youth will receive world-class training on security; traffic management and other areas related to law and order,” he said.

The governor assured that youth were strategic to his economic development plan for the state, adding that he is committed to engaging them in productive activities to enable them contribute positively to the development of the state.

“In the last 15 months, we have employed over 45,000 Edo youths through Edo Jobs portal, and we are calling on more youths to register, as we have created a friendly business environment for investors to create more opportunities for the youth.’’

Mr Obaseki said his administration was ready to change the narrative that youth were better used as thugs and train them to be self-sufficiency and employers of labour.

Earlier, the APC Youth leader in the state, Valentine Asuen, urged the youths to leverage on the business opportunities being provided across the state.

(NAN)