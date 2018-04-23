Delta to spend N11.5 billion on water projects

Related News

The Delta State Government on Monday said that it would require N11.5 billion to complete three ongoing storm water routing projects in Asaba, the state capital.

The State Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, disclosed this on Monday at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the State Ministry of Information.

He said the state government, in its determination to address flooding in the capital, had engaged experts and undertook the study of the entire Asaba area.

The commissioner said that at the end of the study, eight storm water channels were outlined with their corresponding costs of which three were identified to be strategic in the interim.

He expressed optimism that the perennial flooding in the area would be a thing of the past after the completion of the projects.

He said the government had already started the execution of the three major storm water routing projects in Asaba.

‘‘The first is the continuation and completion of the construction of the 2.44-kilometre length storm water control measures in Direct Labour Road (DLA) /Jesus Saves corridor in Asaba awarded on May 15, 2017 to CCECC at the cost of N1.7 billion.

‘‘The second is the construction of 4.33-kilometre length the storm water discharge channel along Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS)/ Umejei Adudu Way to Amilimocha River, Asaba, awarded to Setraco at the cost of N5.2 billion.

‘‘The third is the construction of 3.5-kilometres network channels storm water drainage along Amb. Ralph Uweche Way to Anwai River, Asaba, awarded to CCECC on Jan. 25 this year at the cost of N4.6 billon.’’

He said that the projects were at various levels of completion, adding that the DLA/Jesus Saves project was 80 per cent completed, while the other two would be completed in 12 months’ time.

The commissioner said on completion of the storm water drainage project, flooding from the DLA, Jesus Saves, DBS Road, Maryam Babangida Way, Okpanam Road and other adjoining streets would be effectively evacuated.

Mr Augoye, however, said his ministry was facing challenges of funding, difficult terrains and unpredictable weather conditions which had had made road construction difficult in the state.

(NAN)