We’ll not bow to pressure on public sector reform — Bayelsa Governor

Related News

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Tuesday said no amount of blackmail or propaganda would stop his administration from carrying out its public sector reforms, “which is aimed at stopping the rot in the state’s civil service.”

Mr Dickson stated this during a meeting with the various reform committees headed by the Deputy Governor, Gboribiogha John-Jonah, stakeholders and labour leaders in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Francis OAgbo, Governor Dickson lamented the current situation “where workers stay idle at home and receive salaries”.

He noted that the ongoing reforms are to reposition the public sector for optimal performance, while also assuring genuine workers that, they have nothing to be afraid of as government means well for them.

According to him, the reforms which started in 2012 when he assumed office have started yielding fruit, in view of the drastic reduction in the monthly wage bill of the state from about N6 billion to N4 billion. He said the reforms are in the best interest of the people of the state.

He pointed out that with the reforms, more funds will be available for infrastructure development and healthcare delivery, while the economy of the state will equally be boosted to the overall benefit of the people.

He thanked the deputy governor, sub-committee chairmen and members of the various reform committees for their hard work and commitment, as well as labour leaders for their show of understanding to ensure the successful implementation of the reforms. He called for more cooperation between labour and the government.

Mr Dickson stressed that the reforms would help prevent wastage and leakages.

According to him, he will not to hand over a public sector riddled with payroll fraud, truancy and absenteeism among others to a new government in 2020. He said he would help ensure Bayelsa workers imbibe the spirit of dignity in labour.

“I want to commend the hardworking workers for our state as well as labour union leaders, who are part of this exercise for their understanding. I am aware of the misinformation out their but I promise you that from now on, you will see more interaction to douse this misinformation.

“Overall I want to assure the state and the public service that this government means well for the state. The public service reforms is in the interest of the state and if we say we all love this state then we must work together to reposition the state. We cannot be a state with an inefficient, fraudulent and indiscipline public service.

“What goes on in this state cannot be tolerated in other states. The public service is place where you see dedicated, disciplined and committed people who are trained to serve their people to the best of their ability and retire with honour and dignity. You cannot have a workforce where people stay in the payroll and collect salaries they did not work for,” he added.