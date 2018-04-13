Gov. Emmanuel loses another aide to APC

Related News

Ibanga Etang, an aide to Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

A few months ago, the governor’s Special Assistant on Electoral Matters, Chris Okorie, had also dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

Mr. Etang, a former Chairman of Esit Eket Local Government, resigned on April 9, as Special Assistant to the Governor on Projects and formally registered with the APC at his Etebi Ward 7 along with over 300 followers on April 10.

Addressing his supporters at a post-defection meeting on Friday, Mr. Etang said with their entry into APC, the party stood 70 per cent chance of winning Esit Eket Local government Area.

Mr. Etang said he left the PDP because of impunity.

“I blame the continuing exodus from the Esit Eket PDP on a situation where an individual takes Esit Eket as his personal property,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Etang also served as Special Assistant to former Gov. Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, he has refused overtures from PDP leaders in the state in the last few days not to defect to APC.

In his resignation letter to the governor, Mr Etang said he was leaving because it was “necessary to depart now in line with the dictates of my conscience and highest level of sincerity.”

Receiving the defectors, Bassey Dan-Abia Jnr., a former member of the House of Representatives said the APC has been increasing in number, and expressed optimism that the party would take over the state in 2019.

He commended the defectors for their courage and assured them of federal programmes for the state.

Seven leaders of the PDP in the local government have so far defected o APC.

They include Etang Umoyo, a former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Bassey Dan-Abia, a former NDDC Commissioner, Imaobong Inyang, a retired Permanent Secretary, Mike Eyo and two former House of Representatives members, Bassey Dan-Abia Jnr and Eseme Eyiboh. (NAN)