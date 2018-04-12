Bayelsa govt denies raising school fees

Related News

Registrars and bursars of state-owned tertiary institutions in Bayelsa State have said that the leadership of the six tertiary institutions have not increased schools fees.

The declaration by the registrars and the bursars laid to rest widespread rumour that the management of the Niger Delta University had increased tuition fees in the institution.

The officials made the clarification at a meeting presided by the Chief of Staff Government House, Talford Ongolo, which was also attended by the Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, his Labour, Employment and Productivity counterpart, Collins Cocordia and the Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, on Tuesday

They bursars and registrars who expressed shock at the rumour stated further that their records showed that students were paying what was paid in the last academic session.

At the meeting, then state government restated its commitment to the full implementation of the ongoing public sector reforms in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, made the comment stressing that the government would ensure a thorough implementation of reforms in the tertiary institutions across the state.

He commended the bursars for making what he described satisfactory presentations on the situations in their respective schools especially on the issue of school fees and members of staff affected by the reforms.

Mr. Obuebite said that while the government would sustain the policy of giving subventions to the schools, the institutions were also enjoying the necessary encouragement to boost their internally generated revenue in order to make them more independent.