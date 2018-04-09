Port Harcourt Soot: Reps ask Auditor General to conduct ‘environmental audit’

Related News

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has ordered the Auditor General to the Federation (AuGF), Anthony Ayine, to conduct an environmental audit in Rivers State with special focus on the black soot that recently polluted the environment in Port Harcourt and neighboring communities.

This came just as the AuGF made a presentation of its report on environmental audit of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the first of its kind to the committee.

After listening to the details of the report, members of the committee mandated the AuGF to conduct a similar audit on Rivers, particularly on the sudden appearance of black soot in the air likely caused by oil exploration.

Speaking at the interactive session, Chairman of the Committee, Kingsley Chinda (Rivers-PDP) said it was a ‘landmark’ in Nigeria’s history as this is the first time an environmental audit will be conducted outside the normal procedures of audits of accounts.

“I commend your efforts but there is an urgent need to conduct a similar audit in Rivers State on air pollution because of the sudden appearance of dark soot in the air of major parts of Rivers State as directed by the speaker of the House via a House resolution.”

The House had recently mandated its committees on environment and climate change to check the sudden appearance of black soot in Port Harcourt based on a motion moved by Mr. Chinda.

The House had mandated both committees to meet with various agencies to probe deep into the remote causes of the soot which most residents complained causes rashes and other skin diseases.

Mr Ayine, earlier in his report about the FCT, pointed to poor toilet system and discharges into the riverine areas like Jabi, Nyanya in the FCT as a major source of concern.

The report also indicated poor institutional efforts by those involved in waste management as one of the factors working against good sanitation in the territory.

Mr Ayine explained that “another challenge is the issue of obsolete environmental laws that needed to be updated if we must succeed.”

“Conflict of rules and non implementation of certain laws, obsolete equipment further led to environmental degradation of the territory and there’s need for us to be proactive.”

In his response, chairman of the committee said the House received the report on December 19, 2017 and mandated the committee to act on it.

“The essence of it all is to meet up with international standards as there is environmental audit in other parts of the world.

“Issues of obsolete machines have been raised and that our environmental laws needed to be reviewed to make them impact positively on environmental matters,” he added.