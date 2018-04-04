Edo governor sacks commissioner

Related News

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Reginald Okun.

The governor has also directed the re-deployment of the permanent secretary in the ministry, R.E. Obahiagbon, and the retirement of the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Aiyamenkue Akonofua.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, directed the affected officials to handover immediately to the most senior officials in their office.

The government did not however give any reason for its action.