Edo governor sacks commissioner

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Photo credit: YouTube]

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Reginald Okun.

The governor has also directed the re-deployment of the permanent secretary in the ministry, R.E. Obahiagbon, and the retirement of the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Aiyamenkue Akonofua.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, directed the affected officials to handover immediately to the most senior officials in their office.

The government did not however give any reason for its action.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.