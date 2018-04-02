Nigerian Air Force holds combat sports in Uyo

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force is holding its Inter-Command Combat Sports Competition in Akwa Ibom State.

The four-day competition, which is in its third edition, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Air Force said in a statement issued by the chairman of the organising committee, Mfon Ekpoh.

Personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, including those deployed to the ongoing counterinsurgency operations across the country, will be competing in various sporting events like combat swimming, combat relay race, taekwondo, tug of war, and obstacle crossing, said Mr Ekpoh, an air commodore.

It will also feature shooting exercise at the shooting range, Wellington Bassey Army Barrack, Abak.

The competition, Mr. Ekpoh said, is to test the combat readiness of personnel as well as promote participation in sporting activities.

The seven participating teams are the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Tactical Air Command, Special Operations Command, Mobility Command, Air Training Command, Ground Training Command, and Logistics Command.

Apart from winning medals, outstanding athletes will have the opportunity of representing the Nigerian Air Force and the nation in future championships, Mr. Ekpoh said.

He advised the public not to panic when they notice movement of troops and military equipment around Uyo and its environs because of the competition.