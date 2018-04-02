Jonathan’s ex-aide writes off PDP, says APC will win in 2019

Related News

The immediate past Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ima Niboro, on Monday said despite the challenges facing the country the APC would win the 2019 elections with a sizeable margin.

The former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan also predicted that the APC would pull off a major upset in Delta State, where he said millions were yearning for genuine change and were increasingly finding the APC a realistic alternative platform to effect that change.

Speaking to journalists in Warri, Mr. Niboro explained that while the national mood might be a little sombre in view of recent security challenges, there was still time to smoothen the challenges, re-arrange ruffled feathers within the party and outside, and forge ahead with a new hope toward 2019.

He pointed out that since politics is about platforms, the current demographic supports the APC infrastructure more than any other party going forward to 2019, and predicted that with some nimble engineering of the party’s bulkhead, APC will sweep the polls in 2019.

He also predicted that the party would cause a major upset in Delta in 2019 given the widespread frustration in the state.

“This was amply demonstrated in the last LGA elections,” the former presidential aide said. “It was an eye opener for the closed, almost dynastic system that has governed the state since 1999. But for the shenanigans of the state-controlled DSIEC, APC would have scored a major upset in that election.”

He called on the teeming APC supporters in Delta to continue to keep faith with the party, pointing out that even though there might be a few wrinkles here and there, the leaders of the party were working to resolve them.

He said the APC remained the only viable alternative platform to effect change in Delta, and urged supporters to continue to keep the faith, and the flag flying.

Mr. Niboro had in December 2016 crossed from the PDP to the APC, saying he was committed to linking his home state of Delta to the Federal Government.