Dickson woos foreign investors, says Bayelsa world’s investment secret

The investment drive of Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has continued to yield positive results as more investors have indicated interest in investing in agriculture, tourism and oil & gas sectors.

A statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, said this was the outcome of Mr Dickson’s presentation at the 6th edition of the Africa CEO Forum currently holding in Abidjan, the capital of Cote d’Ivoire.

Mr Dickson, who described Bayelsa State as world’s best kept investment secret, called on African entrepreneurs to take advantage of the investment-friendly atmosphere created by his government to do business in the state, largely regarded as the epicentre of the Niger Delta region.

He said his participation at the Africa CEO Forum was meant to unveil those investment secrets by promoting the investment opportunities in the Bayelsa to the world.

The governor said the state is safe, peaceful and it is now ready to do business with the rest of the world, more than ever before. He said this prevailing conducive investment climate created by his government has made investors to now have a high return on investments (ROI) in the Bayelsa State.

Speaking on the topic: “Gas, A $2000BN Opportunity,” the governor said, “Bayelsa State is synonymous with gas because there is gas everywhere and as you all know, the history of Oil &Gas started in my state.”

While stressing that the investment potentials of the state are yet to be fully tapped, he listed Tourism, Agriculture, Gas, Deep Sea Port, Eco-Industrial Park as top areas where his government want to partner with investors.

To encourage investors to put their money in the Eco-Industrial Park, the governor said his government has acquired massive land for which compensations have been paid for and designated for the Bayelsa Eco-industrial Park.

He said: “This implies that investors no longer need to go through the rigour of searching for land. Relevant policies have also been put in place to safeguard investors and their investments as well. Appropriate stakeholders have been engaged to stand as intermediaries between the host communities and the investors.

Participants at the event include President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Others are Stephanie von Friederberg, Chief Operating Officer, IFC; Akinwumi Adesina, President of Africa Development Bank; Paul Polman, CEO Unilever; Thierry Tanoh, Minister of Petroleum, Energy Development of Cote d’Ivoire; Guido Brusco, Executive Vice-President, Sub-Saharan Africa Region, Eni; Nigerian businessmen Jim Ovia, Wale Tinubu and many others.