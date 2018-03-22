Gov. Emmanuel suspends ban on commercial cyclists’ activities in Eket

Governor Udom Emmanuel addressing the people of Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local govt areas during a town hall meeting to discuss cult-related killings in the areas

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Thursday suspended the ban on the activities of commercial cyclists in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

Odiko MacDon, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Thursday.

Mr. MacDon said the suspension was in furtherance to the directive of the governor to unban activities of commercial cyclists in Eket from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

‘‘The Commissioner of Police with the consent of the state governor has suspended the order and lifted the ban in Eket Local Government Area only,’’ he said.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and the provision of law and order in the state.

He urged the people of Akwa Ibom to collaborate with police to ensure a peaceful state.

The governor had prohibited the operations of commercial cyclists in Eket and other local government areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on March 13.

The enforcement of the restriction started on March 19. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.