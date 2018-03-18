Edo governor orders arrest of herdsmen for allegedly killing three persons

Related News

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the police, the State Security Service, SSS, and other security agencies in the state to fish out herdsmen who allegedly killed three persons in the state.

A statement issued on Sunday by the governor’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie, stated that two adults and a minor were killed over the weekend by suspected herdsmen in Ugboha, Esan South East Local Government Area.

Mr. Obaseki, who described the herdsmen as “bandits”, said they contravened government’s directive that cattle should not move at night in the state.

The governor gave the security agencies seven days to apprehend the killers, the statement said.

He condoled with the victims’ families and appealed to the people to remain calm as the killers would be arrested.

Edo, like several other states in Nigeria, has been battling fatal clashes between nomadic herdsmen and local farming communities over access and control of land for grazing.