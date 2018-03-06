Suspected pirates kill two in Bayelsa

Related News

Gunmen suspected to be pirates have invaded Ayama community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa killing two and injuring three others.

It was gathered that the hoodlums entered the community at about 9.00 p.m. on Monday, shot sporadically and caused pandemonium in the area.

A member representing Ogbia Constituency II, Munalayefa Edwin Gibson confirmed the development.

Mr. Gibson condemned the attack and lamented that the gunmen shot consistently for over 30 minutes.

He said they later took away ”more than 10 speedboats at the waterfront”.

It was gathered that after the attack, the bandits stormed Ogbia Town around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

They were said to have kidnapped one Augusta Apaga and seized four 75 horsepower engine boats.

The lawmaker also said the council had been thrown into mourning.

“The way and manner the merchants of evil operate is suggestive that there are insider collaborators from the communities acting as informants and sponsors and benefitting from the blood money.

“I sympathise with the affected communities especially the victims and advise communities to be more vigilant and work even harder towards supplying security agencies with relevant information which is critical to tracking the suspects.”

Asinim Butswat, spokesman of Bayelsa police command, confirmed the development and said investigation was underway.