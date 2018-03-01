Asaba Airport to commence full operations in July, says Okowa

Ifeanyi-Okowa
Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State says full commercial activities will commence at the Asaba International Airport in July.

The governor gave the assurance on Thursday during an inspection visit to the airport.

He commended the contractor, “Setraco” for the reconstruction work on the runway.

“It took two years for ULO (the former contractor) to construct 900 metres of the runway, but it gladdens my heart that in just three weeks, Setraco has done 1.1 km of the runway.

“From the work programme, it may be possible for Setraco to complete the project in three and half months.

“The speed with which they mobilise to site is wonderful,’’ he said, expressing optimism that in another four months, bigger planes would land at the airport.

Jihad Yahgi, an Engineer and the Area Manager, Setraco, who explained the level of work done so far, said that the company would soon complete the water channels at the airport.

He promised that the work would be completed on schedule and in line with specifications.

