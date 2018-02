Related News

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has effected minor changes in his cabinet.

The change, as announced on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie, would have the Commissioner for Education, Christopher Adesotu, move to Science and Technology ministry, while his counterpart in the Science and Technology, Emmanuel Agbale, would go over to the ministry of Education.

The change takes immediate effect, the SSG said.