Bayelsa govt records N1.4 billion increase in February salary

Related News

The Bayelsa State Government says it will spend N3.5 billion for the payment of civil servants salary in February against the N2.9 billion spent for January salary in the state.

Governor Seriake Dickson disclosed this through his deputy, retired Rear Admiral Gborigbiogha John-Jonah.

He spoke on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the state capital during the monthly transparency briefing to outline the expenditure of government during the month.

The governor attributed the increase in salary for the month to the introduction of school feeding programme and boarding facilities in public schools across the state, where more staff would be engaged.

He, however, promised to sustain the school feeding programme in the state to encourage the citizens and Nigerians living in the state to acquire qualitative education.

According to him, the state spent over N2 billion on January salaries, while the increase for February will help in educational sector.

He said that the state government invested huge funds to remodel and provide adequate facilities for intensive learning for Bayelsa children and other Nigerians living in the state.

“In the month of January, the state received N2.9 billion as its statutory allocation; N9.6 billion, over N730 million from VAT; N8.9 million from Forex, and N57.5 million from the refund from other states which amount to the sum of N14, 289,476,335,70 for the month,” he highlighted.

He announced that during the period under review, the state spent N630 million for salary grants to the state owned tertiary institutions, explaining that the state is expecting increase in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the months of February and March.

(NAN)