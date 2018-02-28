Delta govt to build 10,000 housing units for civil servants

Related News

The Delta State Government says it will build 10,000 housing units for its civil servants at Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Asaba the state capital.

Mr. Ukah said the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba.

He said the project was to alleviate the housing challenges faced by the civil servants, especially the workers residing in the state capital.

According to him, the housing project is meant to make the workers more comfortable to meet the demands of their duties.

The commissioner said government also approved the completion of the Udu Harbour Market, Phase I project.

He said approval had been given for constructing concrete drains and discharge channel from Refinery Road, through Aribogha and Jesus is Lord Streets to the natural waterway by Jakpa Road, Effurun.

The commissioner said approval had been given for the construction of Ibusa-Achalla-Asaba Road in Oshimili North to connect all communities in the area to the major cities in the state.

“Government also approved the construction of the 1.5 kilometre Ogulagha-Youbebe-Biniebiama Road in Burutu and the rehabilitation of the 4.6 kilometre Orogun-Emevor Road,” he said.

He added that the construction of the 11.3 kilometre Arhagba-Orogun Road in Ughelli North and the construction of Upper Ojekpolor Street in Ika North-East, had also been approved.

(NAN)