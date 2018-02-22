Delta shuts two schools as students fight over transfer of principal

Related News

The Delta Government on Thursday shut two secondary schools involved in a fight over the posting of a school principal.

The students of Zappa Basic Secondary School, Asaba, allegedly attacked their mates in Westend Mixed Secondary School over the transfer of their principal by the state government.

Zappa students allegedly took to the street in protest over the transfer of their principal to Westend, witnesses said.

In a telephone interview, the commissioner for basic and secondary education, Chiedu Ebie, said the two schools had been closed indefinitely.

Mr. Ebie said Westend was closed in order to avoid a reprisal attack but would be opened in the coming days.

He described Zappa Basic Secondary School students’ action as unbecoming as the students could not “dictate to government who should be their principal.”

Mr. Ebie said the students did not know the gravity of their action and vowed that the culprits would be found and punished.

He confirmed that the vice-principal and a student of Westend Mixed Secondary School were injured in the incident.

The commissioner said the government was holding meetings with the principals and vice-principals of the schools on the development.

He, however, said that government was monitoring the situation and hoped to resolve the issue soon.

Joe Iyalekhue, Principal State Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), confirmed the incident.

Mr. Iyalekhue described the students as lawlessness, pointing out that the transfer of teachers was normal in the service.