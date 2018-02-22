Cross River APC crisis deepens

Related News

Some members of the state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River have kicked against the plan to conduct an elective congress on Saturday to fill vacant positions in the state leadership of the party.

The congress was scheduled by an ad-hoc committee of the National Working Committee, NWC, at a meeting in Abuja on Monday with members of the party from the state.

The ad-hoc committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Segun Oni, was set up by the NWC to look into the crisis in the state chapter of the party.

At the meeting with the stakeholders attended by some members of the exco and other party leaders from the state, the ad-hoc committee announced the lifting of the suspension of some members sanctioned in the state for various alleged infractions.

The ad-hoc committee fixed the date for an elective state congress to fill vacant positions in the state leadership, especially that of the state chairman which became vacant in September 2015 when the occupant, Usani Usani, was nominated for ministerial appointment.

Since Mr. Uguru’s nomination and subsequent appointment as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, his deputy, John Ochala, has been the acting state chairman.

But Mr. Ochala, who was at the stakeholders meeting held at the National Secretariat of the party on Monday, faulted the decision to conduct a state congress at only a four-day notice.

The acting chairman who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday alongside some members of the state exco, said the schedule was in breach of the Electoral Act and the constitution of the party which stipulated a 21-day notice for the conduct of a congress.

He said the party’s constitution stipulated the time frame so that a congress organising committee and an appeal committee could be set up to conduct the congress, and for the Independent National Electoral Commission to be notified so that it can monitor the congress.

Mr. Ochala alleged that the ad-hoc committee unilaterally fixed the date for the congress, even though it was set up by the NWC only to investigate the crisis in the state chapter and make recommendations to the NWC.

He insisted that only the NWC can decide on a congress, and only in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.

“The Electoral Act provides that before any party congress, INEC should be given a 21-day notice to enable the commission monitor the entire process of the exercise,” he said.

Mr. Ochala called on the NWC of the party to intervene and ensure that due process was followed before the conduct of a congress to elect a new state chairman.

The aggrieved state exco members also faulted the lifting of the suspension on some members for alleged anti-party activities and setting up of parallel structures of the party in the state.

They said before any suspension can be lifted, the member affected has to formally appeal to an appeal committee which would consider it and advise the party’s leadership.

“There was no appeal from the suspended members to warrant this pardon, the ad-hoc committee has no power to lift suspension,” they said

Mr. Ochala said a majority of members of the state exco was opposed to the scheduled congress, and alleged that it was being foisted at the instance of the Mr. Usani, whom he described as an interested party in the crisis.

He said Mr. Usani has an intention to run for governor and was scheming to put in place a chairman that will manipulate the party to favour his ambition.

“The Segun Oni ad-hoc committee was not empowered to take decisions but to make recommendations to the National Working Committee which has the power to direct for a congress on behalf of the National Executive Committee of the party. ”

“We appeal to the NWC to ensure that reason prevails and that the provisions of the APC constitution are adhered to. ”

PREMIUM TIMES made repeated calls and sent text messages to the Deputy National Chairman (South), Mr. Oni, and the party’s National Organising Secretary , Osita Izunaso, for their comments but they did not respond.

Cross River is among the states President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, to intervene in their crises and reconcile the members.