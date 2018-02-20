INEC can’t conduct credible polls – Governor Wike

Related News

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as lacking the capacity to conduct credible elections in the country.

Mr. Wike spoke on Tuesday at Government House, Port Harcourt, when the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Bernhard Shlagheck, visited him.

He appealed to the international community to closely monitor the electoral process to prevent INEC from manipulating the 2019 elections.

A statement issued by Mr. Wike’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the governor told Mr. Shlagheck, “See what happened in Kano State. INEC says it wants to investigate the under-age voting that took place last week. Who gave the children the voter’s card?

“We will not allow anyone to manipulate the electoral system of the country,” Governor Wike said.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has failed, the governor said, alleging that the party was planning to use INEC and security agencies to create crisis, so as to manipulate the electoral process.

The governor also appealed to the ambassador to put pressure on the federal government to develop the Niger Delta region.

Mr. Shlagheck told Mr. Wike that his visit to the state was part of his familiarisation tour of the Niger Delta region. He reportedly commended the governor for the infrastructural development in the state.

The ambassador called on all political stakeholders to work towards the success of the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Wike is one of the most influential PDP governors in Nigeria and was among those behind the recent election of the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus.

He is one of the most outspoken critics of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.