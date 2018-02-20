Man arraigned for ‘obstructing’ governor’s convoy

Related News

A 27-year-old man, Progress Raji, who was arraigned at the Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin City, for ‘blocking’ the state governor’s motorcade, committed ”a major traffic offence” by driving on the wrong side of the road, a governor’s aide has said.

Mr. Raji was not arraigned for obstructing Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy as has been reported by some newspapers, the Edo State Government said, Tuesday.

The special adviser to the governor on media and communication strategy, Crusoe Osagie, explained what happened.

“Contrary to media reports that Raji was arrested for obstructing the convoy of Governor Obaseki, he was actually apprehended for driving against traffic and the governor, who was on his way from church, witnessed the offence and ordered Raji’s arrest, as he posed a grave danger both to himself and to other road users,” he said.

Mr. Osagie added that during interrogation, Mr. Raji was also found to be driving ”without a valid driver’s license.”

The Governor’s aide explained that the Edo State government places high premium on the lives of Edo people and residents of the state, which he said, is the reason Mr. Obaseki took the action.

“The revamp of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) and the massive road construction and rehabilitation projects across the state, are parts of the government’s strategies to ensure that the roads are motorable and fit for safe driving,” he added.

“Law and order is a major policy of this administration and road users must appreciate the efforts that have been made to ensure our society is sane for decent living,” he added.