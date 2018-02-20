PDP Governor’s aide decamps to APC

Related News

An aide to the governor of Cross Rivers State has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Jesse William, who was a Special Adviser on Job Placement to Governor Ben Ayade, also resigned from his position immediately.

He wrote to the chairman of PDP, Agwagune/Okuri Ward, Agwagune, in Biase Local Government Area, informing him that he was resigning his membership of the party “with immediate effect”.

In the letter dated February 14, Mr. William said he had been a member of the PDP since 1999 and contributed to the growth of the party in the state. He was a close aide to Governor Ayade’s predecessor, Liyel Imoke.

“But due to personal reasons I now feel the time has come to move on,” he said in the letter.

Mr. William told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, that he joined the APC on Saturday.

He said he has been under pressure to run for the House of Representatives, but that he was yet to make up his mind.

“Power is transient. It is God that gives power.

“The calibre of people that have left PDP in Cross River State, you can see. If these people come together in 2019 they will win the state. Before now, PDP used to be so strong,” he said.

When contacted, the Chairman of PDP in the State, Inok Edim, told PREMIUM TIMES that he was unaware of Mr. William’s defection.

“Anybody can take his decision at any time, but if the person does not inform the party there’s nowhere we can know about it,” Mr. Edim said.