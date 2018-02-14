Delta govt to revamp ailing industries to create jobs

Related News

Delta State Government on Wednesday approved the revamping of some of the ailing industries to create jobs for its teeming unemployed youths in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, said this when he briefed journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Asaba, the state capital.

Mr. Ukah said that the state government gave approval to revamp the Bendel Steel, Bendel Glass industries, among others, through a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He said that the state government would retain 20 per cent share-holding in the companies.

The commissioner said that Kiakia Gas Limited would invest in Bendel Steel structures while Steyrvistar Limited would invest in Bendel Glass Industries Limited.

Global Smartfit Nigeria Limited, he said, would continue with its proposal being processed by the committee under the mandate of the state Economic Management Team.

Mr. Ukah said that government also approved the development of Burutu Modern Market and that of Ozoro Modern Market.

He said that government had also approved the construction and rehabilitation of eight new roads aimed at opening up the various urban and rural agrarian communities roads.

He said that the ongoing Asaba drainage projects would adequately address the perennial flooding challenge in the state capital, adding that the Okpanam drainage and roads projects were being handled by competent contractors.

(NAN)