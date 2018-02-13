2019: Only God will determine Nigeria’s next president – Gov. Emmanuel

Related News

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has said it is only God that will determine who will become the president of Nigeria in 2019.

Mr. Emmanuel said this on Monday at Government House, Uyo, when he received a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart, Sule Lamido, who was in the state to solicit support for his presidential ambition.

“I can only assure you that it is God who determines who will be the next president of Nigeria, not man,” a Government House press statement quoted the governor to have said, while responding to Mr. Lamido.

“No matter what we do here, we are mere mortals, it is the Almighty who determines,” the governor said, adding that the state would first pray for God’s directive before throwing its weight behind any presidential aspirant.

Governor Emmanuel also told Mr. Lamido that the PDP in the state would queue behind the aspirant with the best qualities.

The governor said the party was looking forward to a transparent and successful national convention for the emergence of a presidential flag bearer.

Mr. Lamido, 69, a former governor of Jigawa State, said he wants to be Nigeria’s president so as to restore dignity, stability, security, and prosperity in the country.

He said he was worried by the citizens’ loss of confidence in the nation’s leadership.

“Under the present leadership, are we better off? Are we more united or more prosperous as a country? Are we more stable? More secured? More divided or are we being diminished?” he said.

He commended Governor Emmanuel’s effort in sustaining the PDP and developing the state.

Mr. Lamido earlier visited the PDP headquarters in the state where he was received by the state PDP Chairman, Paul Ekpo, and other party officials.

Mr. Lamido, apart from being a former governor, served as Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs minister from 1999 to 2003.

The country’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is among those also seeking for the PDP presidential ticket for the 2019 election.