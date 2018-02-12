Gov. Obaseki inaugurates panel of inquiry into Police/Civilian Clash

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has inaugurated a six-member Administrative Panel of Enquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the clash between the Nigerian Police and civilians at Upper Igun area in Benin, the state capital.

Inaugurating the panel at Government House, Benin, on Monday, Obaseki said the Police/Civilian clash which occurred on February 6 needed to be investigated.

He said the clash which led to the death of an Edo indigene was a sad occurrence, adding that the incident if not checked could have sparked reactions from members of the public.

“As a society, we cannot allow this impunity or heartlessness in whatever guise. I employ members of this panel to get to the bottom of this matter,’’ he said.

The governor gave the panel’s terms of reference to include determining the circumstances that led to the fatal clash between some mobile policemen and irate youths at Upper Igun area of Benin.

The panel was also mandated to establish the number of persons that died or sustained injuries in the clash.

Again, it is to find out the culpability of any person or group and make appropriate recommendations to government to avert similar incident in the future.

Mr. Obaseki said the panel had the powers to summon any person or group of persons to offer testimony or documentation within two weeks of the life of the panel.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Otabor Olubor, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of being members of the panel.

Mr. Olubor, a retired President of Customary Court, Benin, assured the governor that they would deliver on their mandate.

“This panel is a fact-finding one and we are calling on the general public to assist us with relevant information that will help us to do a good job,” he said.

(NAN)