Bayelsa gets new police commissioner

Related News

A new commissioner for police has been posted to Bayelsa State.

Don Awunah was transferred to Bayelsa from the police counter-terrorism unit in Abuja. His resumption was effective January 29, according to a statement signed by the state police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat.

Mr. Butswat, a deputy superintendent of police, described Mr. Awunah as “a seasoned police officer with vast experience in policing.”

At a maiden press briefing he held on January 30, Mr. Awunah urged officers to be disciplined and to exhibit courage and compassion in the discharge of their duties, according to Mr. Butswat.

Mr. Awunah also cautioned officers against unprofessional conduct, saying he would lead them with the democratic ethos and uphold policing best practices.

He encouraged the officers to reach out and partner with the public to ensure the security of lives and property, as economic activities can only thrive in a peaceful environment.

Although there had been a surge in attacks on journalists of late, Mr. Awunah arrived Bayelsa at a time of relative peace.

The state is also a major operating base for militants, especially the Niger-Delta Avengers who recently issued a threat that it would resume attacks on oil installations across the Niger-Delta.

Mr. Awunah’s maiden address did not include details of how he intends to tackle these challenges, but Mr. Buswat said the commissioner emphasised on support from residents to discharge his duties of maintaining law and order in the state.

A native of Benue State, Mr. Awunah joined the police in 1988 after graduating from the University of Lagos.

Mr. Awunah, a one-time force public relations officer, had been commissioner in Akwa Ibom and at Police College, Kano.